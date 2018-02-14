McKenna Cup final: 'No love lost' between finalists Tyrone and Donegal

Media playback is not supported on this device Donegal hope to end Tyrone's bid for a seventh consecutive McKenna Cup title

2018 McKenna Cup Final Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Date: Saturday, 17 February Throw-in: 18:00 GMT Coverage: Live video stream on the BBC Sport NI website

Donegal defender Eamonn Doherty says there is 'no love lost' with Tyrone ahead of their McKenna Cup final.

The two sides will meet in a rearranged match at the Athletic Grounds after the early stages of the tournament were disrupted by bad weather.

"It's neighbouring counties who have seen an awful lot of each other the last few years," said Doherty.

"There's no love lost between the two teams so both will be going for it hammer and tongs."

Both counties have struggled during the early stages of Football League Division One.

Donegal are still without a win from their opening three matches while Tyrone registered their victory with a battling one-point success against Kildare in round three.

"I don't think the mentality changes," added Doherty.

"There is a trophy on the line in the middle of the league but in hindsight it's a good thing because it could make it a more interesting game.

"Both teams will be that bit fitter after a few tough league games so the form is going to be a bit better."

Tryone beat Donegal by 1-21 to 1-12 in their Ulster semi-final last year

Donegal's three defeats in Division One have all been by narrow margins with a five-point loss to All-Ireland champions Dublin at Croke Park following one-point defeats by Galway and Kerry.

Tyrone, who began the league with losses against Dublin and Galway, will host their neighbours at Healy Park when they meet in round five of Division One.

"We have been playing well but playing well doesn't necessarily get you points on the board and that shows," admitted Doherty.

"It's against Tyrone so there's a bit of bragging rights coming up to a league game, on the third of March in Healy Park, and as well as that it's a morale booster going into the Kildare game next week.

"So it's a very important game, it's not just a McKenna Cup final."

Tyrone's magnificent seven

Tyrone have dominated the McKenna Cup in recent years and the Red Hands will be targeting a seventh consecutive title at the Athletic Grounds.

The reigning Ulster champions have moved off the foot of the Division One table following their narrow win at Newbridge and manager Mickey Harte hopes his side can take that momentum into Saturday's final.

"It's such a difference between having two league points and none," said Harte.

"We would have been bottom basement again if we had lost that game but now the way the results have gone, it kind of puts you as a mid-table team.

"We won't be flattered by that either because there's very good games coming up and anybody can beat anybody in Division One, apart I suppose Dublin - they seem to beat everybody - but everybody else would believe they have a chance against the others."

Michael Murphy will continue his return from injury at the Athletic Grounds

Donegal manager Declan Bonner must decide whether or not to hand a first start of the season to Michael Murphy, who came off the bench during the defeat by Dublin.

The two-time All Star winner could be set to renew his attacking partnership with Patrick McBrearty, who has been in sensational form for Donegal in the early part of 2018.

"It's exciting to see Michael getting back," said Doherty.

"He's a leader in the team and it's good to have him back training now as well because he just lifts the whole team and the standards that he sets brings the whole squad with him."