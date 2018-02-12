BBC Sport - Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe says his side can no longer win the Elite League
'We're fighting to hold onto second place' - Giants surrender title race
- From the section Ice hockey
Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe says the Elite League title is now Cardiff's to lose after watching his side lose 6-3 to Manchester Storm.
"If they're not willing to listen, I've got to change it - and I will be changing it," Keefe warned his players.
"We'll stop worrying about the league title, that's Cardiff's to lose now. We've done our job making sure that they have a good enough cushion that they can afford a lose a couple and it won't stop them."
