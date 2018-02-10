Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe says his team have to put themselves in a position to capitalise if Elite League leaders Cardiff slip up.

The Giants survived a brief scare to beat the Fife Flyers 6-4 at to keep the pressure on the Welsh side.

David Rutherford, who scored twice at the SSE Arena, says the Giants can't take their foot off the gas as they look to chase down Cardiff, who sit five points clear at the top.