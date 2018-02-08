Rising star Adam McLean signs for McAdoo Racing team

Adam McLean celebrated Supersport success at the Cookstown 100 in April 2017

Northern Irish rider Adam McLean has signed with McAdoo Kawasaki Racing for the 2018 road racing season.

The 21-year-old Tobermore racer had signed to IMR Racing for the new season less than two months ago but parted company with the Manx team on Tuesday.

McLean, who was the fastest newcomer at the 2017 Isle of Man TT, will compete on Kawasaki ZX-6R and ZX-10RR machinery.

He will be partnered in the team by Englishman James Cowton.

"I am over the moon to sign for McAdoo Kawasaki. I'm sorry it didn't work out with Team IMR but when the team contacted me today I couldn't believe it got sorted out so quickly," said McLean.

"I am confident we can be successful together and make the next step in my career."

A statement issued by McAdoo racing described McLean as the most exciting Irish rider to come along in a long time.

In the Porsche Carrera Cup, which supports the British Touring Car Championship, Hillsborough teenager Dan Harper has signed with Team JTR for the 2018 season.

Harper was announced as the winner for a two-year Porsche scholarship after a rigorous selection process in November.