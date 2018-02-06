BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Carrick Rangers 0-3 Crusaders

Murray bags debut double as Crues beat Carrick

Darren Murray scores twice on his debut for Crusaders as the Irish Premiership leaders win 3-0 away to Carrick Rangers.

Philip Lowry for the third for the Crues who are three points clear of second-placed Coleraine.

