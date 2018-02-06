BBC Sport - Giants coach Keefe not taking Challenge Cup final place for granted

Win the game and aggregate doesn't matter - Giants coach

Belfast Giants coach Adan Keefe says his players must be ready to face a fired-up Nottingham Panthers side in the second leg of the Challenge Cup semi-final.

The Giants go into Wednesday's home match 5-1 up from the first leg in Nottingham.

Top videos

Video

Win the game and aggregate doesn't matter - Giants coach

Video

Millennials watch old GB Winter Olympics moments

Video

In with the fans at historic Super Bowl

Video

Conte can't explain Chelsea defeat

Video

'My mum hates my lip tattoo' - skier Cheshire's ink addiction

Video

Munich air crash changed my life - Sir Bobby Charlton

Video

Meet the extreme ice skater - from Saudi Arabia

Video

Defender scores absolute screamer - into his own net

Video

Is cross-country skiing the toughest sport in the Olympics?

Video

Watford boss Gracia on 'unforgettable night'

Video

Eagles, Timberlake & Osi - Super Bowl best moments

Video

Match of the Day 2

Video

Week 21

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired