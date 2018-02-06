BBC Sport - Harry Gregg says the service marking the 60th anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster will
This will be my last trip to Old Trafford - Gregg
Harry Gregg says the memorial service marking the 60th anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster will likely be his final time at Old Trafford.
Twenty-three people were killed in the disaster, including eight United players and three club officials.
Gregg and Sir Bobby Charlton are the last surviving members of the Busby Babes squad and they will take part in the service on Tuesday, which will feature a minute's silence at 15:04, the exact time of the fatal plane crash.
"I do not think that what happened in Munich made Manchester United," said Gregg. "It is a very large part of Manchester United's history, but it's not all of Manchester United."
