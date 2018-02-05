Carl Phillips handed Kawasaki British Superbike ride
-
- From the section Northern Ireland
Lisburn rider Carl Phillips is to make his debut in the British Superbike Championship this year after signing for the Gearlink Kawasaki team.
The 24-year-old steps up to the premier class after impressing with a series of solid results in 2017 in the National Superstock 1000cc championship.
Phillips retains personal sponsorship from 15-time IOM TT winner Michael Dunlop under the MD Racing banner.
Phillips was runner-up in the Superstock 600cc championship in 2016.
He previously rode for the Gearlink team during a one-off appearance alongside Andrew Irwin in the Supersport races at the Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt in 2016.