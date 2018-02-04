BBC Sport - Moy triumph one of my best memories in football - Sean Cavanagh
Moy triumph one of my best memories - Cavanagh
Tyrone football legend Sean Cavanagh says Moy's success in the All-Ireland Intermediate Club final against Michael Glavey's is one of the main highlights of his glittering career.
"To come to Croke Park and win, representing Tyrone and Ulster - it is a special day," he said.
