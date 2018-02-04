BBC Sport - Donegal have a 'young, learning team' - Leo McLoone

Donegal are a 'young, learning team' says McLoone

Donegal's Leo McLoone reflects on a second one-point defeat in the first two rounds of the Football League.

The Ulster side were beaten 1-12 to 0-14 by Galway in Letterkenny, a week after losing 2-18 to 3-14 away to Kerry.

Donegal are a 'young, learning team' says McLoone

