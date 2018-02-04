BBC Sport - Donegal have a 'young, learning team' - Leo McLoone
Donegal are a 'young, learning team' says McLoone
- From the section Northern Ireland
Donegal's Leo McLoone reflects on a second one-point defeat in the first two rounds of the Football League.
The Ulster side were beaten 1-12 to 0-14 by Galway in Letterkenny, a week after losing 2-18 to 3-14 away to Kerry.
