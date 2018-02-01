BBC Sport - World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea and Eugene Laverty welcome news of NI round of series
Rea and Laverty welcome news of NI Superbike round
Northern Ireland
Jonathan Rea and Eugene Laverty welcome the news that a round of the World Superbike Championship is set to be staged in Coalisland as early as 2019.
The event is set to be staged at the 2.2-mile Lake Torrent circuit in county Tyrone, which is currently under construction.
