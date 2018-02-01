BBC Sport - World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea and Eugene Laverty welcome news of NI round of series

Rea and Laverty welcome news of NI Superbike round

Jonathan Rea and Eugene Laverty welcome the news that a round of the World Superbike Championship is set to be staged in Coalisland as early as 2019.

The event is set to be staged at the 2.2-mile Lake Torrent circuit in county Tyrone, which is currently under construction.

