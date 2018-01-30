BBC Sport - Portrush crew complete gruelling Atlantic Ocean challenge
Portrush crew complete gruelling Atlantic Ocean challenge
- From the section Northern Ireland
Four amateur rowers from Portrush complete a 3,000-mile endurance event to cross the Atlantic Ocean in a rowing boat which is only seven metres long and just under two metres wide.
George McAlpin, Gareth Barton, Ally Cooper and Luke Baker made up the 'Home to Portrush' team, one of 28 teams from all over the world who attempted the challenge. They finished fifth overall.
