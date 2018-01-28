BBC Sport - Jonathan Rea says 2017 was like a dream as he is named Irish Motorcyclist of the Year

Rea: 2017 is like a dream

Jonathan Rea says he is honoured to win the Irish Motorcyclist of the Year for the third year in succession.

The Triple World Superbike champion was the big winner of the awards night, which he described as "the centre point of Irish motorcycling."

"For me, 2017 is like a dream. In my wildest expectations I never dreamt of winning 16 races and a third championship in a row but it happened somehow," said Rea.

Top videos

Video

Rea: 2017 is like a dream

Video

Was Silva's thunderous strike correctly ruled out for Man City?

Video

Highlights: Federer beats Cilic to win 20th Grand Slam title

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Cardiff 0-2 Manchester City

Video

Highlights: Chelsea 3-0 Newcastle

Video

Cider with Jose, bouncing fans & the worst corner ever

Video

An absolute dream come true - Federer

  • From the section Tennis
Video

WSL highlights: Chelsea 1-0 Everton

Video

Wow! Even the keeper is impressed by McKenna's strike

Video

Chelsea's Andersson rifles in late WSL winner

Video

Watch: Osi & Jason's end-of-season NFL awards

Video

Highlights: Wozniacki beats Halep to win first Grand Slam

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Liverpool 2-3 West Brom

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired