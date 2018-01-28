Jonathan Rea says he is honoured to win the Irish Motorcyclist of the Year for the third year in succession.

The Triple World Superbike champion was the big winner of the awards night, which he described as "the centre point of Irish motorcycling."

"For me, 2017 is like a dream. In my wildest expectations I never dreamt of winning 16 races and a third championship in a row but it happened somehow," said Rea.