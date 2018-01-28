Football League: Harrison leads Down to opening win

Down's All Star nominated forward Connaire Harrison was influential from full-forward.

Down got their bid for promotion from Division Two off to a winning start with a six-point win over Louth.

Connaire Harrison's goal proved decisive for the visitors as they emerged with a 1-14 to 0-11 victory against a Louth side coached by former Down manager Pete McGrath.

Last year's beaten Ulster finalists held off a second-half resurgence by Louth to claim a vital win.

The Mournemen will host Cork in Newry in round two on Sunday, 4 February.

After a bright start by the home side, Down gradually took control of the game in Drogheda.

Niall Donnelly, Aaron Morgan, Caolan Mooney and Shay Millar all contributed early scores as the visitors led by seven points to four at the break.

In a repeat of the opening half, Louth got the opening score after the restart through midfielder Tommy Durnin but Down responded with four unanswered points to build a six point lead.

The home side continued to press forward and reduced the gap between the teams to just two points before Harrison scored 1-2 in quick succession to seal a comfortable win.

In the other game in Division Two, Donie Smith's goal in injury time helped Roscommon to snatch a draw against Meath at Hyde Park, where it finished 2-12 apiece.