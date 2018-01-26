BBC Sport - Tyrone making slight adjustments to playing style

'Tyrone won't make wholesale changes' - Cavanagh

Colm Cavanagh says Tyrone will not abandon their traditional style of play under Mickey Harte but expects some slight variations this year.

The All Star midfielder said Ulster champions won't make wholesale changes as they look to build on their All Ireland semi-final appearance in 2017.

"You will see a slight variation possibly but because it's served us well in the past I don't suspect that we are going to abandon that [style] right away," said Cavanagh.

Top videos

Video

'Tyrone won't make wholesale changes' - Cavanagh

Video

FA Cup & chill - Copa90 stars Poet & Vuj take on Lawro

Video

I was very angry and upset - Hahn

Video

FA Cup archive: Man Utd beat Yeovil in 2015

Audio

When Beef's golf club went 'missing' with the alligators

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Wenger's a special manager but he's made a mistake - Pochettino

Video

Defoe on Bradley: 'We had an instant connection'

  • From the section News
Video

Highlights: Edmund loses semi-final to Cilic

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Mourinho does not want to 'add fuel to fire' about Ronaldo

Video

FA head of women's football backs Neville

Video

That time Mark E Smith read the classified football results...

Video

What did I say to convince Sanchez? Nothing - Mourinho

Video

'It was life or death' - Yeovil boss on horrific crash

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Hockey

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired