British Superbikes: Andy Reid to ride Aprilia for EHA Racing in Superstock series

Andy Reid was a multiple race winner in the British Supersport class

Northern Ireland rider Andy Reid will campaign an Aprilia for EHA Racing in the British Superstock 1000cc series.

Reid, 23, will be joined in the team by Joe Collier for the 2018 championship.

A former front-runner in the British Supersport class and runner-up in the Superstock 600cc series, Reid will be making his debut in the 1000cc class.

The Jordanstown rider rode for Tyco BMW in several rounds of last season's British Superbike series but suffered a fractured femur in a Silverstone crash.

Reid made his debut for the Moneymore-based outfit at Snetterton in July, having previously been left without a ride for the year.

"I just can't wait to go racing again and I'm really excited about getting back on track with EHA Racing," said Reid.

"Everyone will be wanting to know how I am after the injury at the end of last season and to be honest - I've had one of the quickest recoveries I've ever had in my career.

"I hope that highlights how much I want to win this season on the Aprilia in the Superstock class and my goal is nothing less than challenging for the championship from the word go."

Last week EHA Racing revealed that they had retained the services of Eglinton rider David Allingham for the British Supersport championship, while Alastair Seeley will compete for the team in the same class at the North West 200 in May.