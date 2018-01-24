Michael Conlan: Former Olympian to team up with Adam Booth

Conlan beat Luis Fernando Molina on points in New York last December

Michael Conlan has announced that he has changed trainer to work with Adam Booth.

The featherweight boxer has been based in the United States since turning professional in 2017 but has split with trainer Manny Robles to join Booth.

Conlan says he is "looking forward to a great journey together towards world titles" after announcing the switch.

The Belfast fighter's next bout will be against an unnamed opponent at Madison Square Garden on St Patrick's Day.

Conlan, 26, won all five of his fights in 2017 after making an impressive start to his professional career - defeating Argentine Luis Fernando Molina by a unanimous points decision in his most recent outing in December.

The 2012 Olympic bronze medallist and former amateur world champion has been working with the Los Angeles-based Robles since joining the Top Rank stable of fighters, which owned by legendary promoter Bob Arum.

Conlan confirmed the switch on his Twitter page

The decision to relocate to London is likely to fuel further speculation about a possible homecoming fight in Belfast before the end of 2018.

Booth has enjoyed significant success with Irish fighters in the past - he has trained Ryan Burnett to the IBF and WBA World Bantamweight titles and previously helped Andy Lee to win the WBO World Middleweight belt in 2014.