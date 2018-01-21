BBC Sport - McKenna Cup: Bonner pleased with Donegal's semi-final win over Armagh

Bonner pleased with Donegal's win over Armagh

Donegal manager Declan Bonner praises his team's second-half display after the 0-20 to 1-10 victory over Armagh in the McKenna Cup semi-final.

Orchard boss Kieran McGeeney and Donegal midfielder Nathan Mullins also reflected on the Celtic Park game, which was level at the break.

Donegal will take on holders Tyrone, who are going for a seventh straight McKenna Cup triumph, in the decider next month.

