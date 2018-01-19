David Allingham stays with EHA Racing for 2018 British Supersport season

Eglinton's David Allingham has finished fourth in the British Supersport Championship over the last two years

Eglinton rider David Allingham has been retained by EHA racing for the 2018 British Supersport season.

It will be a third season with the team for the 23-year-old, who will be partnered by English rider Ross Twyman.

Allingham has taken fourth place in the British Supersport standings in the past two years, with the title won by Clogher's Keith Farmer in 2017.

Alastair Seeley will race for EHA Racing in the Supersport class at the North West 200.

"The goal is to get that first win out of the way," said Allingham.

"Last season I was running at the sharp end and was a little disappointed to finish fourth."