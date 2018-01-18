BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Mark Allen savours 'big win' over Ronnie O'Sullivan
Mark Allen says he is "very, very pleased" after a 6-1 victory over defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in the Masters quarter-final.
The Northern Ireland player lost the opening frame before winning the next six at Alexandra Palace in London.
World number eight Allen, who is into the last four for a third time, will take on either John Higgins or Ryan Day.
