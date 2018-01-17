BBC Sport - Belfast Giants: Keefe upbeat for Coventry double-header

Keefe upbeat for Coventry double-header

Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe is confident ahead of the Elite League games against Coventry Blaze on Friday and Saturday at the SSE Arena.

The Giants, who lie second in the standings and five points behind Cardiff Devils, round off the weekend with a road trip to Guildford Flames on Sunday.

