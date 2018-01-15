BBC Sport - Mickey Harte: Not pretty, but we're in the final

Harte: Not pretty, but we're in the final

Mickey Harte admits Tyrone's 0-8 to 0-4 McKenna Cup semi-final win over Fermanagh was not a great spectacle.

The teams had a cope with difficult conditions at Brewster Park as Harte's side stayed on track for a seventh consecutive cup triumph.

Fermanagh boss Rory Gallagher, meanwhile, said he had no complaints about Kane Connor's first-half red card.

