BBC Sport - Mickey Harte: Not pretty, but we're in the final
Harte: Not pretty, but we're in the final
- From the section Northern Ireland
Mickey Harte admits Tyrone's 0-8 to 0-4 McKenna Cup semi-final win over Fermanagh was not a great spectacle.
The teams had a cope with difficult conditions at Brewster Park as Harte's side stayed on track for a seventh consecutive cup triumph.
Fermanagh boss Rory Gallagher, meanwhile, said he had no complaints about Kane Connor's first-half red card.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired