Mickey Harte admits Tyrone's 0-8 to 0-4 McKenna Cup semi-final win over Fermanagh was not a great spectacle.

The teams had a cope with difficult conditions at Brewster Park as Harte's side stayed on track for a seventh consecutive cup triumph.

Fermanagh boss Rory Gallagher, meanwhile, said he had no complaints about Kane Connor's first-half red card.