Dr McKenna Cup: Fermanagh face Tyrone for final spot

Mickey Harte commiserates Rory Gallagher after Tyrone's win over Donegal in the 2017 Ulster semi-finals

Fermanagh and Tyrone will contest the first of this year's McKenna Cup semi-finals at Brewster Park on Sunday.

The two sides registered three wins out of three during the group stages and will both be hoping to continue their perfect starts to the 2018 season.

Armagh and Derry will be targeting a semi-final spot in their rearranged match at the Athletic Grounds.

The games between Monaghan and Donegal and Down versus Ulster University have also been rescheduled for Sunday.

Tyrone, who are chasing their seventh consecutive McKenna Cup title, finished top of Section A with wins against Antrim, St Mary's and Cavan.

In their first campaign under new manager Rory Gallagher, Fermanagh emerged from Section C with a 100 per cent record following victories over Monaghan, Queen's University and Donegal, which has earned them a semi-final against the holders.

"We're up against a rejuvenated Fermanagh team and they have done well to come out of that group because it was probably a more challenging group than we were in so they have to get total respect," said Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

"You have to think, not about the opposition at this time of year, you have to think about your own standard of play and I would be happy enough that, over the three games, we have actually progressed to be a bit more cohesive.

"If we can carry on a bit of improvement into the semi-final then we should be difficult enough to beat."

Tyrone have made 13 changes to their team following the win over Cavan on Wednesday, with Mattie Donnelly and Niall Sludden the only players to retain their places from the win at Kingspan Breffni Park.

The likes of Ronan McHugh, Darren McCurry and Connor McAliskey join Sludden in the Tyrone attack, which has been under the microscope this season following the arrival of former captain Stephen O'Neill as forwards coach.

"We generally have a lot of people in the front 45 or 65 [metres] whenever we're attacking anyway and maybe this time there's just a different permutation of how they get there," added Harte.

"So I don't think it's a big change in what we're doing but at the same time we are conscious of being as offensive as we can be and still being as mean at the back as possible.

"Getting that balance is always a challenge for every team and it will necessitate lots of players back at times and it will necessitate having players up the field [at other times] so it's a work in progress."

Semi-final scramble

The identity of the other semi-finalists will also be decided on Sunday.

Derry are leading Section B after back-to-back wins, which leaves them one point ahead of Armagh, who drew against Ulster University on Wednesday.

A win for either team at the Athletic Grounds will secure a place in next week's semi-final while Derry could afford to lose to the Orchard county and still progress as the best placed runners-up if Donegal and Monaghan draw at Clones.

After their second one-point victory, Derry's scoring difference is only +2 while Monaghan's is +17 after their dominant win over Queen's with Donegal's +12 despite their defeat by Fermanagh.

Down, who have already suffered defeats to Armagh and Derry, will finish their McKenna Cup campaign with a match against Ulster University in Burren.

McKenna Cup fixtures

Sunday, 14 January

Section B - 14:00 Armagh v Derry (Athletic Grounds) Down v UU (Burren)

Section C - 14:00 Monaghan v Donegal (Clones)

Semi-Final - 14:00 Fermanagh v Tyrone (Brewster Park)

Wednesday, 17 January

Semi-Final - 20:00 Section B winners v Best runners-up

Sunday, 21 January