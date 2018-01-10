BBC Sport - Challenge Cup: Keefe delighted as Giants thump Fife in quarter-final
Keefe delighted as Giants thump Fife
- From the section Northern Ireland
Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe praises his team after a 7-0 hammering of Fife Flyers at the SSE Arena secures a 10-3 aggregate win in the Challenge Cup quarter-final.
The goals were scored by seven different players with the Giants setting up a semi-final against Nottingham Panthers.
Belfast's last success in the competition came in the 2008/9 season.
