BBC Sport - Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney backs decision to postpone McKenna Cup game
'If we don't have a good year I'll blame this' - McGeeney on postponed Derry match
- From the section Northern Ireland
Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney has supported the decision to postpone their McKenna Cup tie against Derry.
The match at the Athletic Grounds was called off shortly before throw-in because of a frozen pitch.
"Even when you were driving your heel into it, it wouldn't budge," said McGeeney.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired