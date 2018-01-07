Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh is excited to see what his star fighter will do in 2018.

Kavanagh has confirmed that McGregor has recently returned to training and he expects the Dubliner to focus on defending his UFC lightweight title after his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather Jr last August.

"Conor is still the champion," said Kavanagh in response to suggestions that the Dubliner might be stripped of his title. "He's making the decision on what makes sense for the next move."