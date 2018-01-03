BBC Sport - Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games team announced

Northern Ireland Games team announced

The 88 athletes who will represent Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games in April are announced.

Chef de Mission Robert McVeigh says all that can be asked of them is to produce season's and personal bests.

"If that delivers medals - that is great," he said.

