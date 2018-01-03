Commonwealth Games: Northern Ireland's 88-strong squad named

Michaela Walsh won silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games after losing by split decision against Nicola Adams

Northern Ireland will send a squad of 88 athletes across 13 sports to the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

After winning medals in Glasgow, Steven Donnelly, Michaela Walsh and Alanna Nihell are among the boxers, who are expected to lead Northern Ireland's podium prospects.

Athletics Northern Ireland had nominated a total of 15 athletes but just 11 have been selected.

Belfast native Kevin Seaward will join Paul Pollock in the men's Marathon.

Rio Olympian Seaward achieved the qualifying time at the Berlin Marathon in September, when he crossed the line 40 seconds inside Athletics Northern Ireland's standard.

Ciara Mageean, who missed the 2014 Games in Glasgow, will lead the medal prospects in athletics when she competes in the 1500m.

The Commonwealth Games Council has followed the nominations order submitted by Athletics Northern Ireland in late October, which means that 3,000m steeplechaser Kerry O'Flaherty and sprinter Amy Foster are among those to miss out.

Strong boxing contingent

The boxing squad also includes Brendan Irvine, Sean McComb and James McGivern, who was named boxer of the night at the Ulster Elite Championships finals in November.

Kurt Walker, who missed the Ulster Championships because of a thumb injury, has also been selected.

Stephen McMonagle, Carly McNaul, Kristina O'Hara, Damien Sullivan, Conor Wallace and Aidan Walsh are the other boxers included and they will be joined by coaches John Conlan, Peter Brady and Damian Kennedy.

Most inclusive Games

In total, a team of 134 athletes, coaches and support staff will travel to Brisbane, which is the largest team that Northern Ireland has sent to a Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Three para-athletes have also been included in the travelling party.

Wheelchair athlete Jack Agnew has been selected along with swimmer Barry McClements and triathlete David Kerr.

The netball team, who finished seventh in Glasgow, have also secured qualification along with veteran shooting medallist David Calvert, who will be competing in his 11th Commonwealth Games.

Calvert, who first took part in Edmonton in 1978, has won four gold and four bronze medals during his Commonwealth career.

Beach volleyball, para triathlon and women's rugby sevens will make their Commonwealth Games debuts and for the first time, an equal number of men's and women's medal events will be contested.