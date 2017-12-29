New Year Honours 2018: Beckett and Moss awarded MBEs

Liam Beckett is honoured for services to the voluntary sector and sport

Northern Ireland pair Liam Beckett and Michael Moss have become MBEs in the New Year Honours.

Ballymoney man Beckett is a former Irish League footballer and manager while he has been heavily involved in local motorcycling.

The BBC Sport NI pundit also raises money for charity in a Black Santa sit out in his home town each Christmas.

Former Portstewart Golf Club secretary Moss is honoured after the course hosted the Irish Open this year.

Moss retired following the successful event and after 39 years in the post - he is recognised for services to golf, tourism and charity in Northern Ireland.

Beckett is honoured for services to the voluntary sector and sport.

There are also six Northern Ireland recipients of the British Empire Medal (BEM).

Frank Mulligan, from Banbridge, has been an archery coach for 47 years while he is a founder member of the town's Speech and Drama Committee.

"I'm extremely proud to receive such a prestigious award," said the 74-year-old, who is currently with the Ballyvally club.

Frank Mulligan has coached thousands of archers in a long career in the sport

"It is fantastic recognition not just for myself but my wife Pat and our family. It is also a great honour for the Ballyvally Archery Club and everyone connected with our sport across Northern Ireland.

"I'm very grateful and feel humbled to be selected for a British Empire Medal and want to thank all the club volunteers who have helped me over many years, the local community and the people of Banbridge who have always supported me.

"I want to continue giving to the sport of archery and the arts in whatever way I can and look forward to doing that in the future."

Jack Beattie (services to the development of sport in Lisburn), Samuel Caruth (services to rowing), Norman Mawhinney (services to running and the community in Comber), Robert Ramsey (services to schools and youth football) and Susan Spence (for voluntary service to rugby) also receive BEMs.