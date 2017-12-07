North West 200: Alastair Seeley to compete for EHA Racing in 2018

Alastair Seeley gets a feel of Yamaha R6 in the colours of EHA Racing

Alastair Seeley will aim to add to his record 21 North West 200 wins with EHA Racing after signing with the British Supersport team for next year's event.

The Carrickfergus rider, who secured four NW200 victories in May, will compete on a Yamaha R6 in both Supersport races for EHA Racing.

"I'm delighted to have secured a very strong package," said Seeley.

"I've had a lot of success on the 'wee bikes' and the goal is to give EHA Racing their first win here."

Seeley has dominated the Supersport class at the North West 200 in recent years, taking 10 wins.

"I raced against the EHA boys this season in British championship and I know the pedigree of the R6 they prepare," he added.

Easy decision

"That, twinned with the experience they have on the technical side, with well-respected crew chief Adrian Gorst and former North West 200 winner Ian Newton, made it an easy decision."

"I've spoken to team owner Edward Allingham on several occasions, about potentially riding for him in British championship, but to now join the team for the North West on their Supersport bike is a great starting point for me to add to my win tally."

Allingham, who is from Eglinton, is delighted to have the double British champion on board for as the team chase a maiden North West 200 success.

"When we decided to add it to our racing programme for 2018, then there really was only one man we wanted for the job - Alastair Seeley," he said.

"His record speaks for itself and he's been the dominant force in the Supersport class here on the north coast over the years."