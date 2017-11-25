Dan Kneen back with Tyco BMW team for 2018 roads campaign

Dan Kneen is looking forward to racing for Tyco BMW at the Isle of Man TT

Manxman Dan Kneen is returning to the Northern Ireland based Tyco BMW team for next year's road racing season.

The 30-year-old competed for the Moneymore outfit at the Ulster GP in August and secured two podium finishes.

"I'm going to be really proud to represent the team on my home course," said Kneen about racing in the 2018 Isle of Man TT.

"I will give it everything to reward the faith that the Tyco BMW team have shown in me."

He added: "I realised that when the chance of a short term ride with the team came up last season I had to take it with both hands.

"It's not every day you get the chance to work with such a well run, manufacturer backed team."

Kneen recorded the fastest lap ever recorded on BMW Motorrad machinery at the Ulster GP.

"We enjoy the challenge of helping riders achieve their full potential and with Dan we are excited about the next chapter in the TAS Racing story," said team manager Philip Neill.

"At this year's UGP we witnessed a glimpse of Dan's undoubted talent, and that was with only one afternoon testing the Tyco BMW."