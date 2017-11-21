Jonathan Rea: Motorcycling champion receives MBE at Buckingham Palace

Jonathan Rea was presented with his MBE by the Duke of Cambridge
Jonathan Rea received his MBE from Prince William at Buckingham Palace

Northern Ireland's motorcycling world champion Jonathan Rea has received his MBE at Buckingham Palace.

The triple world superbike champion was presented with his honour by the Duke of Cambridge.

Ballyclare rider Rea, 30, was honoured in the Queen's birthday honours list last June for his services to motorcycle racing.

In September, Rea became the first rider to clinch three successive World Superbike titles.

