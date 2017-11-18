Courtney McCrudden: Belfast woman wins MMA world amateur silver medal in Bahrain
North Belfast's Courtney McCrudden has won a silver medal at Amateur MMA World Championships in Bahrain.
The 18-year-old, representing Northern Ireland, lost a split decision to Fabiana Giampa of Italy in a hard-fought featherweight final.
McCrudden reached the final after a six-second TKO win over Austrian Nicole Schnalzer in the semi-finals.
The ZKJ fighter is the second female from Northern Ireland to win a medal at the World Championships.
Another Belfast woman Leah McCourt was crowned featherweight champion at the International Martial Arts Federation's championships last year.