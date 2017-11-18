Courtney McCrudden: Belfast woman wins MMA world amateur silver medal in Bahrain

Courtney McCrudden
McCrudden was representing Northern Ireland at the Amateur MMA World Championships

North Belfast's Courtney McCrudden has won a silver medal at Amateur MMA World Championships in Bahrain.

The 18-year-old, representing Northern Ireland, lost a split decision to Fabiana Giampa of Italy in a hard-fought featherweight final.

McCrudden reached the final after a six-second TKO win over Austrian Nicole Schnalzer in the semi-finals.

The ZKJ fighter is the second female from Northern Ireland to win a medal at the World Championships.

Another Belfast woman Leah McCourt was crowned featherweight champion at the International Martial Arts Federation's championships last year.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired