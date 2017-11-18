BBC Sport - There will never be a podium for this race, says Glenn Irwin

There will never be a podium for this race - Irwin

An emotional Glenn Irwin said his victory at the Macau Grand Prix is "irrelevant" after the death of English rider Daniel Hegarty.

The 31-year-old crashed against the barriers and died from his injuries as he was taken by ambulance to hospital, with the race was stopped on the sixth lap, and Northern Ireland's Irwin declared the winner.

"It's a tragic end to the day - that's not even a podium, we stood on a box with three steps," Irwin said.

"There'll never be a podium for this race in my eyes," stated Irwin.

Top videos

Video

There will never be a podium for this race - Irwin

Video

Fiji beat New Zealand in huge World Cup upset

Video

Man City will go all season unbeaten - Keown

Video

Why England will beat Papua New Guinea

Video

End of an era as Coleman leaves Wales

  • From the section Wales
Video

Highlights: Tonga 24-22 Lebanon

Video

Newcastle to beat Man Utd 10-0 - Will Ferrell

Video

Watch: Former Afoty winner Kanu stuns Chelsea

  • From the section African
Audio

Inside the Gabbatoir

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Ludicrous 'helmet catch' completes hat-trick

Video

‘What are you doing here?’ Froome strays on to Rosberg’s patch

Video

Highlights: Ruthless Australia through to semi-final

Video

Sunderland would be better off in League One – Jenas

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired