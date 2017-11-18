An emotional Glenn Irwin said his victory at the Macau Grand Prix is "irrelevant" after the death of English rider Daniel Hegarty.

The 31-year-old crashed against the barriers and died from his injuries as he was taken by ambulance to hospital, with the race was stopped on the sixth lap, and Northern Ireland's Irwin declared the winner.

"It's a tragic end to the day - that's not even a podium, we stood on a box with three steps," Irwin said.

"There'll never be a podium for this race in my eyes," stated Irwin.