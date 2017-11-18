Macau Grand Prix: Rider death overshadows Glenn Irwin's win

The Macau Grand Prix takes place every November in the former Portuguese colony

A competitor has been killed at the Macau Grand Prix motorcycling event.

The rider's name has not yet been released following the incident which led to the race being halted with Glenn Irwin declared the winner.

Northern Irish rider Irwin led England's Peter Hickman by 1.3 seconds when the race was stopped after six laps with Michael Rutter in third spot.

Irwin afterwards said that the outcome of the race "was irrelevant", following news of the fatal accident.

A podium was held for the race without anthems or champagne and Irwin said it "was not a celebration".

"It was just three people standing on boxes. There will never be a podium for this race," said the Carrickfergus rider.

"It's a very sad end to what has been a successful week."

Irwin, riding a PBM Ducati, had started from pole position but encountered mechanical problems in the early stages of the race.

However, he managed to keep pace with Hickman, winner the past two years, and had manoeuvred himself into the lead by the time the race was red-flagged.

"I thought about pulling out but I was able to stay with the guys and was able to slow down into the corners," added Irwin.

"The win is all irrelevant now and I wouldn't have won the race had it gone the distance.

"It's a tragic end to the day. That's road racing and it's tough. I'm still pretty new to it.

"I lost it when I got back to the garage but everyone is supporting each other but our thoughts are first and foremost with the rider's family."