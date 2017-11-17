BBC Sport - Frank Warren says Carl Frampton must 'keep his eye on the ball' on his return to the ring
Warren warns Frampton against distractions
Boxing promoter Frank Warren is warning Carl Frampton not to take his eye off the ball ahead of their first fight together.
Frampton will face Mexican Horacio Garcia in his first fight since switching to Warren's promotional stable.
"It's important to win in style but more important is not to take his eye off the ball," Warren said.
