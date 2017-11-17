International Rules: Australia seek to regain Rules title

Cavan's Killian Clarke made his International Rules debut in the first Test in Adelaide

Ireland coach Joe Kernan faces one final test of his managerial experience as he prepares his side for the second and deciding match of the International Rules Series against Australia.

After the defeat in Adelaide, Kernan's side must overturn a 10 point deficit as they try to retain the title.

Kernan plans to retire from management at the end of this month's series.

Monaghan's Darren Hughes and Cork's Ciaran Sheehan have been added to the panel for Saturday's Test in Perth.

Hughes has joined the squad in Australia after Pearce Hanley fractured a bone in his hand last weekend while Sheehan, who was recently released by AFL side Carlton, has also been called-up for the game at the Domain Stadium.

In a further boost, Enda Smith and Niall Murphy, who missed the first Test through illness, are both expected to be return.

Having reviewed the defeat at the Adelaide Oval, Hughes has warned that Ireland cannot afford to rely so heavily on his Monaghan team-mate Conor McManus and Donegal's Michael Murphy in the second Test.

McManus was Ireland's main attacking out-let last Sunday, kicking seven overs in total, while Murphy contributed a goal and four overs to the Irish tally.

In total, 14 Australian players got on the scoreboard in the first Test, compared to just six for the visitors.

"I think we'll have to change something," Hughes told RTE.

"We left Conor and Michael pretty isolated up front. They did the bulk of the scoring, so I think we have to get a better spread of scores. We have enough quality on the field, enough county scorers, so there is no reason why they can't do it here.

"We have to get more men up the field in support of Michael and Conor."

Switch to the USA

Ireland manager Joe Kernan says he will retire from management after the series

After a four-year hiatus, the hybrid sport has been revived this year, with the GAA and their counter-parts in the AFL eager to spread the game into new areas.

GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghaíl has confirmed that both sides are in talks about a series in the United States next year, provided they can find a stadium to host the matches.

As he prepares to end his coaching career, Kernan is hopeful that this year's tour can secure the future of the series.

"Hopefully it's going to be here to stay," the former Armagh manger said.

"It's going to hopefully be in America next year as well. The people in Australia want to see it, the people in America want to see it, the management and players want to be involved in it. We think it's something special and to represent your country is one of the greatest things you can do."