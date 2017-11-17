NW200: North West 200 renews sponsorship deal

Glenn Irwin won the Superbike feature race at the 2017 North West 200

The organisers of the International North West 200 motorcycle race have confirmed that Vauxhall will sponsor the 2018 event.

It will be the car manufacturer's sixth consecutive year as title sponsor.

The announcement securing the deal comes as the North West 200 draws closer to the celebration of its 90th anniversary in 2019.

Next year's race at the famous Triangle circuit will run from 13-19 May.

"We are delighted to have Vauxhall's support once again as we approach this landmark occasion in the International North West 200's history," Event Director Mervyn Whyte said.