BBC Sport - Team Ulster prepare for 2018 Special Olympics in Dublin
Team Ulster prepare for Dublin Special Olympics
A 277-strong team of athletes across a range of different sports will compete for Team Ulster in next year's Special Olympics in June.
Liz Carlin, Head of Delegation, spoke to BBC Sport NI's Mark Sidebottom, along with rhythmic gymnast Anna Joudeh, ten pin bowler Matthew Emerson, basketball player Carter Logan and ten pin bowler Philip Gilbert.
