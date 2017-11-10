BBC Sport - Linfield's hopes of retaining title hit by Ballymena defeat
Blues title hopes hit by Ballymena defeat
Football
Linfield's hopes of retaining the Irish Premiership title suffer a blow as Ballymena United come from behind to earn a 2-1 win over the Blues at the Showgrounds.
Robert Garrett put Linfield ahead in the first half but Conor McCloskey levelled with a free-kick before Johnny McMurray's stunning volleyed winner.
