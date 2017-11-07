BBC Sport - Northern Ireland pair picked for British Talent Cup

NI pair picked for British Talent Cup

Scott Swann and Sam Laffins look ahead to the British Talent Cup after the Northern Irish duo were among 22 riders to take part in the competition.

The calendar for the Talent Cup's inaugural season was announced on Monday, with the young riders competing in six rounds on the support package of British Superbike, World Superbike and MotoGP championships with the aim of stepping up the motorsport ladder.

The championship begins in March at Donington Park on the BSB package, with the riders ending their season during the final round of the MotoGP in Valencia in November.

Top videos

Video

NI pair picked for British Talent Cup

Video

What a hit! Fara Williams scores from kick-off

Video

Match of the Day 2

Video

Marvin Jones stars as Lions beat Packers

Video

Best goals from the FA Cup first round

Video

Former manager meets man who saved his life

Video

Watch Pirlo's 'Panenka' penalty against England

Video

Highlights: Chorley 1-2 Fleetwood

Video

Meet Britain's fastest 10-year-old

Video

'It's a pearler from Pirlo' - Italy legend scores at World Cup

Video

Ajayi flies as an Eagle & more great NFL plays

Video

Ball enjoys 'good battle' with England pack

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Early morning Yoga at Siobhan Davies Studios

Early Morning Yoga
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired