World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea chases points total record after Qatar win

Jonathan Rea secured a third successive world title at Magny Cours on 30 September

Triple world champion Jonathan Rea coasted to a first ever race win in Qatar to become the second most successful rider in Superbike history.

Rea finished 4.9 seconds ahead of Chaz Davies on Friday night for his 53rd career win, moving to within six of record holder Carl Fogarty.

The Kawasaki rider can also beat the record total of points in a season with victory in race two on Saturday.

Eugene Laverty came fourth to equal his best performance of the season.

Northern Ireland's Rea started in pole and pulled clear, easily claiming his 23rd podium and 15th win of the season, finishing well ahead of Davies and third-placed Marco Melandri.

Crucially the Isle of Man-based rider, who last month became the first man to be crowned World Superbike champion three years running, now has the record points total in his sights.

Rea has moved on to 531 points and can beat the record total of 552 points, set by Colin Edwards in this title-winning campaign in 2002, with victory in the Qatar on Saturday evening to round off an unforgettable season.