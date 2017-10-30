BBC Sport - World Surf Kayaking Championships held in Portrush

World Surf Kayaking Championships held in Portrush

The World Surf Kayaking Championships in Portrush saw over 150 competitors from across the world take to the Northern Irish waters to compete for the world title.

Teams and individuals from as far away as America and Australia have been competing on the waves and showcasing their impressive world-class, professional moves.

Ireland is rated as one of Europe's best locations for catching good waves and the event was being held in Northern Ireland for the first time.

And there was an Irish victory as Jamie O'Brien from Cork won a Junior Title - he and fellow competitor in the junior section, Meabh Lynch, who finished fourth, told us about the conditions and how they got into the sport.

Top videos

Video

World Surf Kayaking Championships held in Portrush

Video

Ancelotti, Giggs, Dyche? Pundits debate next Everton manager

Video

Dyche v Benitez: Battle of the beards

Video

This might be the craziest minute of football you'll ever see

Video

O'Neill welcomes return of McNair and Ward

Video

Rugby League World Cup: Home nations heartache & great shorts

Video

Gigantic Watson throw leads Plays of the Week

Video

When India welcomed the world of cricket - 30 years on

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Harding hat-trick & other great WSL goals

Video

Is this the most bizarre way to concede a penalty?

Video

Is Para-sport classification fit for purpose?

Video

NFL players react to 2017's funniest UK viral stories

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Football fun

Football Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired