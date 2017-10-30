World Surf Kayaking Championships held in Portrush

The World Surf Kayaking Championships in Portrush saw over 150 competitors from across the world take to the Northern Irish waters to compete for the world title.

Teams and individuals from as far away as America and Australia have been competing on the waves and showcasing their impressive world-class, professional moves.

Ireland is rated as one of Europe's best locations for catching good waves and the event was being held in Northern Ireland for the first time.

And there was an Irish victory as Jamie O'Brien from Cork won a Junior Title - he and fellow competitor in the junior section, Meabh Lynch, who finished fourth, told us about the conditions and how they got into the sport.