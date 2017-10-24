John McGuinness has told BBC Sport NI that he wants to come back and race at the North West 200 despite sustaining career threatening injuries at the event last year.

The Morecambe rider, who has won 26 Isle of Man TTs, suffered serious leg damage as well as breaking his back and ribs after a high speed crash during practice.

McGuinness, now aged 46, says he doesn't want to end his career in that fashion and is considering making a comeback on smaller machinery, claiming he won't ever be strong enough to ride a Superbike.

He is currently still undergoing treatment on his injured right leg after surgery.

McGuiness also talks about the tough times he has had on and off the bike recently, claiming the difficulties with his Honda team have left his very frustrated

"There was a lot of problems at the start of the season with me and Guy (Martin) and the end result was what you saw - not my fault, and I feel fed up about that situation.

If I do retire, I want to retire under my rules"