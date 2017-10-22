BBC Sport - Alan Irwin reflects on exciting season for sons Glenn, Graeme and Andrew

Alan Irwin reflects on exciting season for sons

Former Irish champion motorcycle racer Alan Irwin reflects on a successful season for sons Glenn, Graeme and Andrew in two-wheel motorsport.

Glenn has won the feature North West 200 Superbike race, secured his maiden British Superbike win and collected the Sunflower Trophy for a second consecutive year.

Graeme clinched the British motocross title and Andrew won his first British Supersport race and finished runner-up in the series.

Top videos

Video

Alan Irwin reflects on exciting season for sons

Video

Could Moyes replace Koeman at Everton?

Video

There are no excuses in football - Koeman

Video

Defeat was 100% our responsibility - Klopp

Video

Wins for Thompson & Steel at Great South Run

Video

Best team won, we were really bad - Mourinho

Video

Aguero: More than just a record goalscorer

Video

Man Utd defeat was coming - Neville

Video

What makes the Hulk angry?

Video

'Benitez is capable of winning title with Newcastle'

Video

Walkden wins gold at World Taekwondo Grand Prix

Video

The NFL Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Beating Man Utd a very special moment - Wagner

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired