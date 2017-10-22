Former Irish champion motorcycle racer Alan Irwin reflects on a successful season for sons Glenn, Graeme and Andrew in two-wheel motorsport.

Glenn has won the feature North West 200 Superbike race, secured his maiden British Superbike win and collected the Sunflower Trophy for a second consecutive year.

Graeme clinched the British motocross title and Andrew won his first British Supersport race and finished runner-up in the series.