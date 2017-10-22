Michael Laverty is looking forward to 2018 with optimism as part of the Tyco BMW team after agreeing a deal to ride for the Northern Ireland-based outfit in the British Superbike Championship.

Laverty endured a difficult season with Yamaha, before returning home to ride for the Tyco team in the Sunflower meeting at Bishopscourt.

The Toomebridge rider was unable to add to his record six successes in the feature Sunflower race as he had to settle for second place behind winner Glenn Irwin.