World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea wins Superbike race two at Jerez

Jonathan Rea took control of the second race in Jerez early on

Triple World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea secured a weekend double at the Jerez round of the series by winning race two on Sunday.

It was a 14th victory of the season for the Northern Irishman, who had already secured a historic third title in a row at Magny-Cours three weeks earlier.

Rea joins Australian Troy Bayliss as the second most successful WSB rider in terms of race wins with 52 triumphs.

The 30-year-old lies seven behind Carl Fogarty's record tally of 59.

Rea finished 2.7 seconds ahead of Italian Marco Melandri, whose Ducati team-mate Chaz Davies was third.

That podium finish moves Welshman Davies level with England's Tom Sykes on 363 points in the battle for second place in the championship.

Alex Lowes, Sykes and Michael van der Mark completed the top-six leaderboard.

Rea is 143 points ahead at the top of the standings and his success on Sunday ensures Kawasaki wrap up the 2017 World Superbike Manufacturers' Championship.

Rea has now achieved 110 rostrum finishes in the series, moving one ahead of Fogarty.

The final round of the championship will be staged in Qatar from 2-4 November.

If Rea can finish the year by winning the remaining two races, he will overhaul American Colin Edwards' record for the number of points accrued in a season.

The Isle of Man-based rider, who crashed in final practice in Jerez, had clinched his first podium places at the Spanish circuit a year ago when he took third and second-placed finishes.

Rea won race one on Saturday when he assumed the lead with four laps to go after leader Melandri was forced to park up with a mechanical problem.