BBC Sport - World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea rode 'over the limit' to take first Jerez win

Rea rode 'over the limit' to take first Jerez win

Jonathan Rea explains that he had to "ride over the limit" to take the 51st win of his World Superbike career and his first at the Jerez circuit in Spain.

Rea equalled Carl Fogarty's record of 109 World Superbike podiums by taking his 13th victory of the season.

The Northern Irishman secured a historic third WSB title in a row at the last round of the championship at Magny-Cours at the end of September.

Top videos

Video

Rea rode 'over the limit' to take first Jerez win

Video

It felt like the end for Bilic - Jenas

Video

Fantastic Watford did not deserve to lose - Silva

Video

Highlights: France women 1-0 England women

Video

Mourinho will not 'moan or cry' about injuries

Video

GB's Williams wins World Taekwondo title

Video

England team-mates tweets: Maps, chocolate & Attenborough

Video

Kane is 'one of the best strikers in the world'

Video

'I'm still the man' for Everton - Koeman

Audio

Is Comparing Sport to War Ever Justified?

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'This is never going to end' - Ridiculous finish to Raiders-Chiefs

Video

Kane 'not far off' winning Ballon d'Or

Video

'Trust in the FA is at an all-time low'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired