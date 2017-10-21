Glenn Irwin wins Sunflower Superbike opener at Bishopscourt

Glenn Irwin took a hat-trick of wins at the 2016 Sunflower meeting

Glenn Irwin won the first Superbike race of the weekend at the Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt.

The PBM Be Wiser Ducati rider came home 1.7 seconds ahead of Tyco BMW pilot Michael Laverty, with Danny Buchan a further five seconds back in third.

Alastair Seeley was fourth on the IFS R1 Yamaha, eight and a half seconds behind Irwin after eight laps of the County Down circuit.

Carl Phillips was fifth on the MD Racing Suzuki.

Newly crowned Irish Superbike champion Charles Stuart was sixth in Friday's race.

Lap record holder Irwin clinched a dominant treble at the event a year ago, including a maiden triumph in the feature Sunflower race.

Laverty is hoping to add to his record tally of six wins in the Sunflower race by bridging a seven-year gap since his last success in 2010. His first victory was back in 2000.

The Toomebridge rider is the most successful rider in the history of the meeting with 18 victories in total.

British Superstock 1000cc champion Buchan, from Essex, is a two-time winner of the main race in 2014 and 2015 and is on board an MSS Colchester-backed Kawasaki.