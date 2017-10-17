BBC Sport - World Cup play-off: O'Neill wants Windsor 'cauldron' against Switzerland
O'Neill wants Windsor 'cauldron' against Switzerland
- From the section Football
Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill hopes a raucous Windsor Park crowd can help drive his team to a first-leg win over Switzerland in the World Cup play-off.
The 'Green and White Army' will hope to cheer O'Neill's men to a victory which could be key to securing a place in the finals next year.
The first leg in Belfast on 19 November is a followed by a Basel encounter three days later.
